After a weekend with mild weather - for the time of year - the Netherlands can expect lower temperatures from the second half of next week, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums may remain as low as 5 degrees from Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun, with some showers expected in the east. Maximums will climb to around 11 on Friday and around 9 on Saturday - pretty mild for the time of year.

From Sunday, there will be little chance of the sun showing its face. The week will start out rainy, with dryer weather expected from Tuesday. Maximums will start mild, ranging between 8 and 10 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday.

“Later in the week, the chance of colder weather will gradually increase,” the KNMI said. It currently expects afternoon temperatures between 5 and 9 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. After that, there’s a good chance of dryer weather with temperatures dropping below usual.