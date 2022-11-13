One man was seriously injured early Sunday morning during an argument between a group of people at a party in Purmerend. A stabbing and gunshots were reported at the location. First responders were blocked by the group and unable to do their job properly, the police said.

A total of eight young men and boys between the ages of 16 and 22 were arrested. Five were taken into custody at the spot, and three others were later caught on the A5 highway.

The police said that the fight broke out at around 1:30 a.m. during a house party on Mosselbaai. When officers arrived, they found a large group of people on the street. There was a stabbing incident and shots fired, police discovered. The victim was found in the ground a little further up at the intersection with Wonderfonteinstraat.

Despite the interference from the suspects at the scene, the victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

It is not yet clear what exactly happened. Police asked the public to contact them with information, or if they have camera images from the scene.