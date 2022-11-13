The large fire in an apartment complex in Amsterdam Nieuw-West was brought under control at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, but damping down the smoldering embers was expected to continue for at least several hours, the fire department said. There were no known injuries. Police officers took one person in for questioning on Sunday morning, because arson was considered a possible cause of the blaze, a spokesman for the fire service remarked. It is not yet known whether this person was eventually arrested.

Behind the red and white taped off barriers tapes, a few dozen residents stood watching the fire, some still in pajamas and bath slippers. Some people living in the complex said they were not surprised that the fire broke out. "Residents have been complaining for some time because the complex is not safe," one said. Earlier this year, a roof from a number of homes blew off of the same complex during a violent storm.

"The fact that this person was detained does not mean that he or she started a fire, nor that this person has been arrested. An investigation is only being conducted," said the fire service spokesperson. There were "several stories" being told at the complex suggesting that the person of interest had something to do with the fire. The situation that the police found on Sunday morning also indicated that arson may have been involved. "But this is all still unclear and under investigation."

The fire in Startblok Riekerhaven on Voetbalstraat in the Slotervaart neighborhood raged since 8:30 a.m. About 135 residents were evacuated and cared for at a nearby sports hall. They will not be able to return home on Sunday evening, according to the fire service.

The fire started in a home on the second floor and then spread to other residences. About 75 homes were on fire, some of which collapsed. It is not yet known how many homes have been lost. The fire brigade was able to save the other sixty homes in one of four housing blocks. Three other blocks of homes were not damaged by fire or water, and will be reopened to residents once electricity can be safely restored.

Julius Sunday, who lived on the ground floor in the portion affected by the collapse, was among the group of people standing outside. "I have nothing left. No phone, no wallet. Everything is gone." Sunday came to the Netherlands from Nigeria four years ago and has lived in the apartment complex for about 16 months. "I will probably never live in a place like this again. I started over and I felt at home here."

There were no injuries in the fire. Six people were evaluated by ambulance personnel at the scene because of smoke inhalation. Contrary to earlier reports, there were no hospitalizations. The fire produced a great deal of smoke, prompting the fire brigade to advise people in the area to keep windows and doors closed, and to switch off ventilation units.

Startblok Riekerhaven is a housing project made up of converted sea containers. The residents are a mix of young people from the Netherlands and young refugees who recently received the right to residency in the Netherlands. A spokesperson for Startblok Riekerhaven said that "everything is being done to speak to the residents and help them further.”