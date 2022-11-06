Almost half of Dutch people do not plan to celebrate at Sinterklaas events this year. Over 41 percent said they plan to skip the festivities, according to a Hart van Nederland survey of more than 3,400 people.

Participants cited controversy over Zwarte Piet –– a character in the celebrations who traditionally wears blackface –– as one of their main reasons for skipping Sinterklaas parties. Demonstrations at events featuring Zwarte Piet are common. Some celebrations have taken away the blackface altogether in response to controversy, while others feature "Gray Piets," who wear gray makeup instead.

The economic crisis was another big reason for people to stay home from Sinterklaas events. "There are other costs involved. As a family, we have decided to skip it once, and do it again next year," a woman told Hart van Nederland.

But there is still a sizeable amount of Dutch people who celebrate the festival. One in three buy special sweets for the occasion, including pepernoten and chocolate.

"We do the same as always, just as exuberantly," another woman told Hart van Nederland. "A little less? No, it gets more every year!"