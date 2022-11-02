The Public Prosecution Service on Wednesday recommended jail time for two of the three suspects involved in a climate protest that targeted an iconic painting at the Mauritshuis in The Hague. Prosecutors said the court should convict Wouter M. and send him to prison for four months, including two months which could be suspended subject to conditions, for gluing his head to the Girl with a Pearl Earring. During the hearing, the public prosecutor (OM) called the famous painting an "invaluable work" and believes that "cultural heritage has been attacked."

It was previously announced that the painting, which was covered in glass, was not damaged. However, the frame and paneling around the frame were damaged. M. said he was "pretty sure" that the painting would not be harmed. He claimed he carefully examined in advance whether the glass covered the entire painting, and did not use the full amount of glue that was in the tube. "I take full responsibility," he said, and expressed regret that the frame and paneling were defaced.

The OM also recommended that a second suspect, Pieter G., be sentenced to four months behind bars, two of which should be conditional. G. allegedly shot video of the protest. "Without filming it, this action would never have been able to reach the wider public," said the Public Prosecution Service. G. himself denied knowing anything about the plans. He said he was shooting footage for a project.

A third suspect, who glued his hand to the paneling around the flame and poured a red liquid over M., did not agree to participate in a rapid trial process. His case will be heard on Friday.

During their protest, the climate activists wore shirts with the text Just Stop Oil, which referred to protests by the British action group of the same name. The organization participated in a demonstration where soup was hurled at Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers.

The OM also wants the duo to be subject to a probationary period of two years. "This could have gone very wrong," the prosecutor said of the demonstration. "We're talking about centuries-old art." A boundary was definitely crossed, and the punishment must send a "clear signal," according to the OM.

The defendants' lawyers asked that the court acquit their clients. For example, M.'s defense pointed out that the painting itself was not damaged. G.'s lawyer argued that he is not an activist but a journalist "who wanted to report" on the subject.

M. is a well-known climate activist in Belgium. He previously disrupted the Tour of Flanders cycling race by running up the course during the final sprint.

Extinction Rebellion expressed its solidarity with the activists. Several supporters came to the court on Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate in front of the door and attend the hearing.