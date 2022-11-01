The western half of the Netherlands will face strong winds today, with gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour. The coastal provinces and some inland provinces will be battered by the strong winds this morning, and then this evening, there will be more strong winds along the coast. Meteorological institute KNMI issued code yellow warnings.

This morning’s code yellow applies to the Wadden Sea region, Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Friesland, and Flevoland from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The KNMI expects gusts between 75 and 85 kilometers per hour, up to 90 km/h along the coast.

The evening warning applies to the same provinces, except Friesland and Flevoland, starting at 6:00 p.m. and lasting through the night until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. This evening, gusts will reach up to 90 kilometers per hour, maybe reaching 100 km/h along the coast.

Tuesday started very cloudily, with showers along the northern coast and strong winds. The sun will show its face more often in the afternoon, with maximums climbing to between 14 degrees on the Wadden and 17 degrees in the southeast. This evening, inland Netherlands will see clear skies, but the country's western half will get more showers and strong winds.

Wednesday will have long periods of sunshine, with little rain expected. Maximums will be around 14 degrees Celsius.