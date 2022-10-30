PostNL has presented trade unions with an improved proposal for a new collective labor agreement, with a pay increase amounting to 9 percent over a period of two years for many employees. It is unknown how FNV will receive the proposal, since the union has openly considered actions in recent weeks.

The postal and parcel company previously made a wage offer that was nowhere near the current inflation rate of more than 10 percent, said FNV director Mariska Exalto. PostNL is still far off, Exalto thinks, and the director is therefore "not enthusiastic."

The union will now ask its constituents for their thoughts. "We will see whether postal and parcel workers see their employer's ultimate offer as the ultimate possibility from their employer," Exalto said. "Or whether they find actions necessary so that they will get paid what they deserve!"

PostNL points out in an explanation that these are difficult times for everyone. "That also applies to PostNL as a company. Parcel volumes are disappointing and costs are rising rapidly. We must remain financially healthy as a company." Hence, the company would not be able to offer any more pay increase to its staff.

"It's the well-known mantra of employers," Exalto responds. "It was a crisis, so we have to be frugal. It's a crisis, so tighten your belt. Followed by it will be a crisis and so we must now start saving. On wages, that is. But we are really done with that."

About 19,000 people fall under the PostNL collective labor agreement, which does not encompass every employee of the company. There are also about 16,000 mail deliverers, but they have their own collective labor agreement.