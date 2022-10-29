A shisha lounge on Tongelresestraat in Eindhoven's Irisbuurt was heavily damaged by an explosion early Saturday morning. It is unclear what caused the explosion, but the police believe it was intentional. No one was injured.

The explosion happened around 3:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said. Explosives specialists and forensic detectives are investigating the crime scene for traces and the area has been cordoned off for safety.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, the explosion took place at Shishalounge Number One. An explosive was also found at the catering facility last December, but it did not explode at the time. It is believed that someone also fired shots at the property at the time.

Police are calling on anyone who has heard or seen anything to come forward.