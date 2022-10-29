A shooting in Eindhoven on Saturday morning left one person badly injured in front of his home. The incident took place on Titanpad at about 5:30 a.m. The gunman ran off, but two people were later taken into custody in connection with the crime. They were arrested close to where an explosion happened earlier in the morning.

The report of the shooting brought several police officers and paramedics to the Heerlijkheid Eckart neighborhood in the city. A trauma team was also sent to the area by helicopter.

“The victim was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, after colleagues at the scene had already provided first aid,” police said. He was said to be in very critical condition.

Police at the crime scene wore their heavy duty body armor when they entered the home as part of the investigation, according to Omroep Brabant. Police said on social media they cordoned off the area around the home as well.

At about 6:15 a.m., police arrested two suspects on President Steynstraat in Eindhoven. That location is about 4.5 kilometers south of where the shooting took place. “Their possible involvement in this shooting incident is currently being investigated further,” police said. They were taken to a police station for questioning.

Earlier in the morning, at around 3:50 a.m., an explosion was reported at a shisha lounge on Tongelresestraat, about a kilometer away from where the shooting suspects were caught. The building was heavily damaged in an apparently intentional attack, police said. It was the second time an explosive was found at the business, known as Shishalounge Number One.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related. Police were speaking to witnesses and residents near both crime scenes.