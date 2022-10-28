A dead body was found on Friday during the investigation into a fire at a suspected drug lab in Zaandam. The fire broke out at about 8:15 a.m. at a building in a commercial area on Gerrit Kiststraat, and it was extinguished by 10 a.m., the regional security office said.

Authorities then said they found a drug lab during their response, and evacuated other buildings in the area due to the presence of hazardous substances. Two people who entered the building were checked by ambulance workers as a precaution. There were no hospitalizations.

“During the investigation into the drug lab, a deceased person was found in the building. The detectives are continuing to investigate the identity of the victim and the circumstances of death,” police said in a brief statement.

Authorities asked the public to contact them if they witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or if they had either relevant camera images or information about the incident and drug lab.

The evacuated buildings were reopened by 11 a.m., the security office stated. “The situation is stable and there is no danger to the environment.”