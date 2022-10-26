Police in Amsterdam arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of involvement in a shooting at the city's Central Station that left two people wounded. The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder or attempted manslaughter, police said.

Amsterdam-centrum. Twee gewonden bij #schietpartij in hal van #centraal station #Amsterdam op de Ruijterkade. Een slachtoffer zou gestoken zijn. Het schietincident vond om 00.36 uur plaats. Beiden slachtoffers per amb naar zkh. Twee verdachten te voet ervandoor. #politieonderzoek pic.twitter.com/qnWu6EvoY7 — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) October 16, 2022

He does not have a permanent place of residence.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on 16 October when the train station was crowded. Gunshots rang out near the back of the station close to the exit for the ferries. The gunman fled the scene before police arrived.

Medical personnel helped stabilize the victims, and transported them to an area hospital. "The two victims are doing well under the circumstances," police said on Wednesday.

The arrest on Tuesday did not immediately close the case, police added. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that more people will be arrested at a later date.