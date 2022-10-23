The Amsterdam squatters collective Mokum Kraakt has squatted a building in the center of Amsterdam because of the housing and energy crisis. The squatters already took over the building on Oct. 19, according to the collective.

The property is Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 302 near the Amsterdam Royal Palace. "Vacancy is bad during a housing and energy crisis, and sky-high inflation," said a spokesperson for the squatters. "For us it is a protest but also direct housing. We believe that the municipality of Amsterdam and the government should really tackle the housing crisis differently and do something against pawnshops who can go about their business so simply."

The squatters have hung a banner to announce their action. According to the squatters, the building is a national monument and owned by real estate owner Peter Hagedoorn, "notorious for leaving vacant and neglecting national monuments in the center of Amsterdam."

The squatters' group also calls for a rent cap for all homes, more social rent, the expropriation of slum landlords and the abolition of temporary leases. The squatters' collective also wants to establish a free space in the squatted building, refurbish the building and "give the space back to Amsterdammers."

Mokum Kraakt was founded last year and consists of about 20 people. At the end of November 2021, the group squatted Hotel Mokum on Amsterdam's Marnixstraat. The building was later evacuated by the police.