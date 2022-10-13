AZ has not yet been able to confirm their qualification to the next round of the Conference League. The team of manager Pascal Jansen was beaten 1-0 by Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

AZ knew before the game that a victory would confirm their qualification for the knockout stage. Manager Pascal Jansen gave Riechedly Bazoer his first start, and Jesper Karlsson, who, as a substitute, scored the winning goal in the 3-2 home victory over this side, also started. With the choice of Bazoer at the ten position, Dani De Wit pushed up a place and started at the point of the attack.

De Wit was the most involved player on the pitch in the first half. The striker, who had scored in the first three group games, headed a Milos Kerkez cross onto the bar in the opening stages. The duo was dangerous again shortly after, but this time keeper Aleksandr Jovanovic was just about on time. Jovanovic then stopped a potential own goal after De Wit had laid the ball off to Bazoer, and the ball nearly went in after a scramble. The rebound by Bazoer was cleared off the goalline.

Limassol took the lead after half an hour against the run of play, and again De Wit was involved. The striker lost his man Valentin Roberge from a corner by Dutch midfielder Patrick Joosten and the defender bulleted the ball into the net.

Jansen brought on Jens Odgaard and Mayckel Lahdo after halftime; he made another three substitutes 15 minutes later. Despite all the attacking changes, AZ hardly gave Jovanovic much more trouble. A shot from De Wit went straight at the keeper, while an attempt by Myron van Brederode was blocked.

Because of the first loss since the beginning of August, AZ is on 9 points from four matches. FC Vaduz and Dnipro-1, who face each other at 21:00, are on 2 and 4 points, respectively. Limassol climbed to 4 points after the win over the Alkmaarders.

AZ plays its next match in the Conference League on the 27th of October in Liechtenstein against FC Vaduz.