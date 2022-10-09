The nine people who were arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping of a man last month in Amsterdam-Zuidoost will remain in custody for two weeks longer, the examining magistrate decided on Friday.

Seven of the suspects were arrested in Amsterdam, one in Purmerend and one in Groningen. A 27-year-old man was taken in the Sept. 3 kidnapping. He managed to escape after a struggle. Police cannot say what exactly happened that day.

Further investigation led the police to the nine suspects, who are between 21 and 33 years old. According to Het Parool, these include 25-year-old Joël H., who is known as gangster rapper Joey AK, and his right-hand man, 25-year-old Danzel S., whose rap alias is Bigidagoe. Almost all the suspects are members of gangster rap group Zone6 from Holendrecht, according to Het Parool. A police spokesperson could not confirm this.

Joël H. recently served a prison sentence for kidnapping a mother and her two young daughters in Amsterdam Noord, according to the newspaper. He was released in March. Last week, Suriname also placed him on the national wanted list for a shooting at a gas station in Paramaribo on August 15.