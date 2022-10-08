A friend was living in the Amsterdam apartment of 65-year-old Jane Johnsen during the American woman's disappearance. After he lied to the police about her whereabouts, Johnsen's body was found in the apartment where he had been staying the whole time, according to Het Parool.

Johnsen was found dead in her home under suspicious circumstances on Thursday. "It can be stated that this deceased person died as a result of a crime," the police said. Her body was brought down from the second floor of the apartment where she had lived with 53-year-old Sebastiaan M., whom she described as a "friend who lives with me," according to Het Parool.

“A bit of a weird guy. A DJ. He was often drunk. He is known to the police. I've seen him get arrested once," the owner of a cafe next door to Johnsen's house told Het Parool. “He and Jane often argued."

Johnsen went missing in early September. Her employer of 20 years noticed that she did not come in to work or collect her salary and alerted the authorities. When the police knocked on Johnsen's door, a man opened it, the cafe owner said.

“Her boyfriend told the police that Jane had left for America,” a regular in the cafe told Het Parool. “He said she had a death in the family and she had started arranging the inheritance.”

However, upon further inquiry, the police found this statement to be untrue. On Wednesday, a 53-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested in Johnsen's home. But her body was only found in the house on Thursday, implying it was hidden, according to Het Parool.

The police say the body was found "under suspicious circumstances" and the suspect was aware of Johnsen's death. "A crime is not ruled out."