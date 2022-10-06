Police in Amsterdam investigating the disappearance of 65-year-old Jane Johnsen likely found her deceased inside a home on Jonge Roelensteeg in the city center. One person was taken into custody after officers found a body, police said at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Just four hours earlier, authorities said they were very concerned about the woman, appealing to the public for help.

The police were still waiting for an official identification of the remains, but "logically suspect" that it is Johnsen. "However, it can be stated that this deceased person died as a result of a crime."

Johnsen was last seen around 10 September near her home, police determined after interviewing her acquaintances. She lived on the same street where the body was discovered, but it was not revealed if it was the same building. It wasn't until Monday that her disappearance was classified as urgent, a change which happened as the case developed.

On Wednesday, a 53-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of involvement in her disappearance. He is now suspected of taking part in whatever led to the woman's death.

The team involved in the large-scale investigation was hoping to speak to anyone who may have encountered Johnsen in the past few weeks, as well as friends, acquaintances, neighbors, "and/or anyone who may have information about her that could be relevant to the investigation," police said.