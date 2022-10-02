Technical issues with Eindhoven Airport's baggage handling system continued on Saturday night, causing crowds in the terminals and overbooked hotels in the area. The airport expects the problem to last into Sunday, according to Omroep Brabant.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of passengers got stuck on their flights at Eindhoven Airport, where they had to wait for their luggage because of the malfunction. Departing travelers were also delayed.

The airport said on Saturday night that "hard work was being done on an emergency system" and that travelers should check the airport's website for details. Travelers forced to wait in the airport because of the faulty system told Omroep Brabant they were exhausted, but had nowhere to go.

"We are afraid that we will soon have to leave the airport," said one traveler, Valérie, who still had not caught her flight scheduled for that morning. "People are stranded, hotels are full...I am now quite comfortable on the couch of a restaurant."

Some flights scheduled for Saturday were pushed to Sunday. However, the airport terminals close overnight, leaving travelers scrambling to find a place to stay. "If flights are cancelled, the intention is for the airlines to find accommodations for the travelers. People cannot sleep in the terminals," an airport spokesperson told Omroep Brabant.