The malfunction Eindhoven Airport's baggage handling system has been resolved, the airport tweeted on Sunday morning. Flight schedules are not entirely back to normal, however, because of Saturday's delays.

The baggage system was fixed at 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the airport. Three additional departing flights that were supposed to leave on Saturday have been rescheduled to Sunday, according to the airport.

Previously, Eindhoven Airport expected the situation to last further into Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of passengers got stuck on their flights at Eindhoven Airport, where they had to wait for their luggage because of the malfunction. Departing travelers were also delayed.