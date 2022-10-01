Hundreds of passengers on several incoming flights at Eindhoven Airport had to wait longer on Saturday before they could get off due to a malfunction in the baggage handling system, a spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport confirmed after reporting by Omroep Brabant.

Due to the malfunction, baggage has to be processed manually. Travelers who want to depart from Eindhoven Airport are also affected by the outage.

"There is a lot of unrest among the people on the plane," one traveler in a stranded airplane told Omroep Brabant. Passengers said there were 12 aircraft parked on the runway.

Around 3:15 p.m., passengers from some airplanes were allowed to disembark. "I see that the planes are being handled one by one. But I hardly see any ground personnel," passenger Ekrem Toprak told Omroep Brabant.

The spokesperson told newswire ANP that hard work is being done to resolve the outage, but could not say how long this will take. In the meantime, passengers on at least one flight were given water, according to Omroep Brabant.