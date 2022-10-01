A 42-year-old man was held hostage for more than two weeks in a house in The Hague. He was beaten there so badly that he was seriously injured. He finally managed to jump out of a window last Monday and flee to a police station, police reported on Friday.

The man had gotten into the car with three men at the bus stop of Rotterdam Central Station on Sept. 8. The next time he was seen again was on the morning of Sept. 26, when he reported to a police station in The Hague. That morning he had jumped out of the window of a house 3 meters above the ground.

It is not yet fully known where he was held, but the police think the house is somewhere in the Moerwijk-West neighborhood, not far from the Zuiderpark. According to a police spokesperson, this has emerged from an investigation.

The police did not say whether the man is known to the police or whether he knew the three men in the car, nor why he was taken hostage. Police also did not say whether the three men in the car have been arrested yet. The victim is from South America, but the police do not say from which country. He is not in mortal danger.