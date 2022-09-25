Monday will bring rainy weather and possible delays to rush hour traffic, especially in the Randstad region, Het Parool reports. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) predicts particularly heavy rainfall in the west.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 13 degrees on Monday and the skies will become cloudy, according to the KNMI. A southwest wind will also pick up and could become strong in coastal regions. The cold, cloudy and rainy weather could exacerbate rush hour in western areas, according to Het Parool.

Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon. The western coastal provinces will receive the most rain in the evening, coinciding with the evening rush hour.

The autumn weather could transition into more thunderstorms and even hail next week. The average temperature will remain around 13 to 15 degrees in the afternoon, Het Parool reports, which is colder than average for this time of year.