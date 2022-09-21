Prime Minister Mark Rutte is not impressed by Russian president Vladamir Putin’s declaration of partial military mobilization. Putin “is panicking,” Rutte said before entering the parliamentary debate on next year’s budget. “You see that Ukraine is starting to act successfully against Russian aggression with Western support.”

Putin’s partial military mobilization means, among other things, that reservists with military experience will be called up for military service. “The West wants to destroy our country,” Putin said in his first televised speech since Russia invaded Ukraine. To protect Russia, 300,000 reservists will be mobilized on Wednesday, and the Russian government should make more money available for arms production, Putin said.

The Russian president also accused the West of nuclear blackmail and said that Russia has “a lot of weapons” to respond with. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people. That is not a bluff.”

Rutte doesn’t think that the danger from Russia has increased. “It is also not in Russia’s interest to do strange things. Then they also have a huge problem.”

“It leaves us reasonably Siberian, to stay in Russian terms,” Rutte said of Putin's statements. “But the fact is that the Russians still occupy an area the size of Hungary. This certainly is not over. We have to stay sharp. We have to continue to support Ukraine.”

Rutte is also not impressed by the Russian rhetoric that the war in Ukraine may result in the use of nuclear weapons. According to the Dutch Prime Minister, that is “also a kind of rhetoric that we have heard more often.” He thinks the Russians should give it "some rest."

Russia also came up in the parliamentary debate about the 2023 Budget in a clash between PVV leader Geert Wilders and D66 faction leader Jan Paternotte. After Wilders lashed out at D66 Ministers Rob Jetten (Energy), calling him a “climate psychopath,” and Sigrid Kaag (Finance), Paternotte called the PVV leader “Vladamir Putin’s corporate poodle.” According to him, the PVV votes “like Putin wants it.” Wilders said that he is not on Putin's side, but the Dutch are “in trouble” because of sanctions against Russia.

CDA leader Pieter Heerma called Wilders to account for denouncing the sanctions against Russia. He wanted to know from Wilders how he thought he could stop Putin’s aggression. Wilders replied that it was enough for him to fight “the tyranny of section K.” “I was not elected to solve the problems in the world. I was elected to ensure the Dutch can eat and drink.” According to Heerma, this was “the weakest answer” Wilders has ever given.





