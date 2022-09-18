A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in the city center of Nijmegen on Saturday. A 21-year-old man from Nijmegen died in the incident, according to the police.

The police responded to the stabbing on 1944 Plein in Nijmegen at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to Alarmeringen. They launched an investigation and interrogated possible witnesses at the scene. A short time later, the 17-year-old from Nijmegen reported to the police station and was arrested on suspicion of involvement, according to the police.

It is not yet clear what the motive for the stabbing was, according to the police. However, it is possible it involved several people. The police also looked for camera footage and carried out a forensic investigation to determine what happened.