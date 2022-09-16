The Netherlands has some wet, windy, and stormy weather ahead of it today and tomorrow. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for strong winds in the western half of the country, starting this afternoon and stretching into Saturday.

The northwesterly wind will have gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour, the KNMI warned. “Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Follow weather reports and warnings.”

The code yellow applies to Noord-Holland, the Wadden Sea area, Friesland, Groningen, and Flevoland from noon today until noon on Saturday. In Zuid-Holland and Zeeland, the warning takes effect at 4:00 p.m. and will last until noon tomorrow.

Friday will be wet and gloomy, with a chance of thunderstorms in the north this afternoon. Maximums will climb to around 16 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will look much the same, but with a chance of the sun breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. The wind should die down during the course of the morning, and maximums will climb to around 16 degrees.

Sunday and early next week will see fairly cool weather with regular showers but slightly more sun than the weekend. The chance of rain will decrease as the week continues, and temperatures will climb slightly higher, the KNMI expects. Maximums could hit 20 degrees again on Wednesday or Thursday.