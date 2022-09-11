Amsterdam police arrested three men on Friday evening after a drug deal took place on Bilderdijkstraat. Two of the men were involved in the deal, while the third was found carrying a firearm, according to the police.

Plainclothes officers witnessed a probable drug deal between two men on the Bellamyplein around 9 p.m. on Friday. After the transaction, one officer approached the buyer and the other approached the seller, according to the police.

The buyer, a 41-year-old British man, was arrested. A plainclothes officer then followed the seller toward a sports cafe on Bilderdijkstraat and identified himself as an officer, at which point the man began running, according to the police. The suspect was caught, but then released again after a group of around 15 people left the sports cafe. This made the officer feel threatened and he reached for his weapon.

The police officer pursuing the drug dealer then saw a man with a firearm near the cafe and drew his weapon again. Several more plainclothes police officers arrived and ordered the cafe's customers outside. After a search of the 33-year-old man from Amsterdam, they found the firearm and arrested him.

The drug dealer, a 26-year-old Amsterdammer, was also arrested on the Bilderdijkkade a while later, according to the police.