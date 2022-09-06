Employees in regional public transport will strike for a better collective labor agreement from Tuesday. It is a regional strike affecting regional buses and regional trains, starting in the provinces of Flevoland, Zuid-Holland, and Zeeland.

In principle, the strike does not cover city transporters HTM in The Hague and RET in Rotterdam. But the Rotterdam city transport company indicated that some of the RET bus drivers are covered by the regional transport collective bargaining agreement and can therefore choose to participate in the strike. The company, therefore, warns of a seriously disrupted bus timetable. Trams and metros should run as usual.

A regional public transport strike in the other provinces will follow on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Trade union FNV organizes these actions in the run-up to a national strike, announced for September 16. On that day, no regional buses and regional trains will run.

FNV also announced another round of relay strikes for NS workers, starting in the west and northwest of the Netherlands on Friday. Then, on 13 September, strikes will shut down the national railway in the north, south, and east. A strike on 15 September will affect the central region.

Before the summer, the regional transport staff also campaigned for a better collective bargaining agreement with relay strikes. The bus- and train drivers and conductors want, among other things, more colleagues so that the workload can be reduced. To this end, jobs in regional transport must be made more attractive with higher wages and more permanent contracts, among other things.