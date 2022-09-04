Machines for checking in baggage broke down for over an hour at Eindhoven Airport on Sunday, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded in the departure hall, Nu.nl reports.

The airport uses self-service machines instead of employees at counters to check in people's baggage. All of the screens of these machines froze around 2:10 p.m. on the screen "you are waiting for your receipt."

This caused travelers to overflow the departure hall as they waiting for their baggage to be checked, although they did not have to wait outside, according to Nu.nl. Passengers were told the glitching would be "indefinite" over the airport's public announcement system. The problem lasted until 3:15 p.m.

The regional airport is already understaffed at security checkpoints and suffers from long lines, which are expected to last until the end of October.