A police officer found a 41-year-old stabbing victim lying in bushes with serious injuries in Eindhoven on Saturday night. Authorities believe the man had been lying in the spot for several hours, according to the police website.

The man was found around 12:50 a.m. on the PSV-laan. The man explained that he had been walking from the center toward the PSV-laan and Glasslaan intersection.

The stabbing victim was hospitalized and detectives are investigating what happened. Police are also calling on witnesses or those with CCTV footage of the area to come forward.