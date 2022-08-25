FNV expects a “big turnout” for Friday's NS train strike in the west of the county. “The strike continues. I expect that almost nothing will run. Very annoying for travelers,” said a spokesperson for the trade union.

According to him, NS employees will lay down their work at the train stations in Leidschendam, Dordrecht, Leiden, The Hague, and Rotterdam. FNV expects the strike to have a much bigger impact than the one in the northern region on Wednesday because major nodes like The Hage and Rotterdam will be affected. Friday’s strike will also impact international trains, the union previously said. Utrecht falls outside the west region.

According to FNV, almost all NS employees participated in the strike on Wednesday. Train traffic in the north of the country was almost completely shut down. Because travelers were well informed, the stations remained virtually empty. NS is expected to provide updated passenger information for Friday later today.

Trade unions FNV, CNV, and VVMC are taking action because of failed collective bargaining negotiations with NS. The relay strikes will last until the end of August. If NS hasn’t provided an acceptable collective agreement offer by then, there will be a nationwide strike, FNV said.