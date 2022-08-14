Ajax took over the top spot in the Eredivisie after the second Matchweek when they beat FC Groningen 6-1 in the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday. The victory came after their title rivals PSV Eindhoven had beaten Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 in Deventer on Saturday.

FC Groningen was level with Ajax in the match when Cyril Ngonge equalized after Steven Bergwijn had put the Amsterdammers in front. Bergwijn would go on to score another two goals making it his first hat trick for Ajax since joining from Tottenham Hotspur for 31 million euros. Steven Berghuis, Kenneth Taylor, and the Brazilian winger Antony scored the other Ajax goals.

Manager Alfred Schreuder enjoyed watching his side. “I am delighted; they showed joy in their play and created many chances. They had a lot of shots and scored a lot of goals”, he told ESPN.

PSV Eindhoven was top of the table before the Ajax match as they beat Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 on Saturday evening. The Eindhovenaren were helped by a red card given to Go Ahead Eagles defender Mats Deijl in the 32nd minute. At this point, the score was 1-1 due to goals by Luuk de Jong and Isac Lindberg. PSV had no trouble with the club from Deventer from that moment, with Xavi Simons scoring twice alongside goals from Armando Obispo and Joey Veerman.

Three other clubs have won both their Eredivisie matches thus far this season: Excelsior from Rotterdam, Twente and AZ Alkmaar. Excelsior defeated Vitesse Arnhem on the first match of the weekend on Friday night. Reda Kharchouch and Kenzo Goudmijn were the goalscorers.

Twente defeated Fortuna Sittard by a score of 3-0, and AZ scraped past Sparta Rotterdam, beating them 2-3 due to a winning goal by Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez.