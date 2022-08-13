Travelers who left Schiphol early on Saturday did not have to line up outside, according to the airport. In addition, lines are currently "continuing well." As in the past few days, Schiphol is monitoring the heat.

Schiphol expects more than 52,000 departing passengers on Saturday. In total, almost 173,000 people travel via the airport on this day, spread over 1,161 flights. Passengers transferring at Schiphol, approximately one third of the total number of passengers, are counted twice. Schiphol expects a "peak day" in the arrivals hall with a longer line for passport control and baggage claim.

Due to the heat, terminals are cooled, as are the tents outside, should travelers have to wait there. On Friday, travelers had to line up outside at certain times. Water and ice were distributed.

The Netherlands is seeing its first official heat wave in two years as of Saturday. Since Tuesday, temperatures have exceeded 25 degrees and will rise above 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday again in De Bilt.