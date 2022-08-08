Police officers shot and injured a man in a building on Tarweweg in Nijmegen on Monday morning. According to the Gelderland police, the man was armed and would not follow police instructions.

The police did not say how badly the man was hurt, only that he was taken to a hospital. According to De Gelderlander, a trauma helicopter was deployed to the scene.

“The situation is under control,” the police said on Twitter.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police, will investigate the shooting. This is standard procedure whenever a police officer fires their service firearm.