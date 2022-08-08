Burglaries rose by 19 percent in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year. Burglars seem to be seizing their chance now that people aren’t working from home en masse due to coronavirus restrictions, AD reports.

Up to and including June this year, the police handled 11,640 burglaries. In particular, Drenthe, Flevoland, and Overijssel saw a sharp increase, with cases jumping 56, 52, and 45 percent. In Limburg, the number of burglaries dropped 6 percent.

The police are not surprised by the figures, spokesperson Robbert Salome said to AD. According to him, working from home proved to be the best form of security during the coronavirus years. “But after the coronavirus, we see this classic crime increase again. People are away from home more often. Therefore, the burglar who abuses that opportunity also has the chance to strike more often.”

Despite the increase, the number of burglaries is still way below the pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the police recorded 14,465 burglaries in the first half of the year. In 2018, there were 18,308.