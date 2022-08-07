Feyenoord put a marker down in their first match of the Eredivisie season by beating Vitesse Arnhem by a score of 2-5 in Arnhem. This result puts them top of the league table after the first round of Eredivisie matches.

Feyenoord had to come back from a goal behind after Million Manhoef scored for Vitesse. Manager Arne Slot will be happy with the impact of the Rotterdam club’s new signings, with Danilo Pereira scoring two and Jairo Dilrosun scoring another of Feyenoord’s five goals. Patrik Walemark and Lutsharel Geertruida scored the remaining goals.

The result even surprised Slot, who said, “Before the match, you are preparing for a less positive result. At the same time, we conceded twice, which makes it even more impressive that you win this way”.

AZ Alkmaar put the disappointing mid-week loss to Scottish club Dundee United in qualifying for the UEFA Conference League behind them with a 2-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles. It took AZ until the 70th minute to break the deadlock as Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis scored to put the Alkmaarders ahead. Youngster Myron van Brederode settled the match for AZ in the 86th minute. AZ can now focus on their return leg against the Scots on Thursday.

Another team who played in Europe on Thursday, FC Twente, made it two wins out of two this week, beating NEC with a late goal by debutant Sem Steijn who had earlier been substituted on. Earlier this week, Twente beat FC Cukaricki 1-3 in Belgrade, Serbia. Twente meets the Serbians again this Thursday for the return leg in Enschede.