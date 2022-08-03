Two-thirds of Netherlands residents want the country to temporarily stop taking in asylum seekers, EenVandaag found in a poll of its opinion panel. Three-quarters (78 percent) are concerned about the current reception crisis - some about the degrading conditions at the registration center in Ter Apel, others because they think refugees cause extra tightness on the housing market, according to the program.

A majority (61 percent) thinks that, in principle, the Netherlands should take in asylum seekers fleeing war. That figure has been stable for years. But there is little support for the government’s plans to fix the current crisis in asylum shelters.

The only plan that can count on support is a temporary stop in taking in people. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) pointed out that this is probably in conflict with the Aliens Act. Nevertheless, 69 percent of Netherlands residents think it is a good idea.

Supporters of this plan can be found en masse among supporters of the right-wing parties PVV (98%), FvD (96%), JA21 (96%), VVD (83%), and CDA (80%), and among non-voters (76%). But there is also support among people who fundamentally favor taking in asylum seekers (53%). This is reflected in voters for ChristenUnie (61%), PvdD (52%), and PvdA (45%).

Other Cabinet plans can count on less support. Only 37 percent favor the Cabinet obliging municipalities to take in asylum seekers. Now some won’t take in people at all or will only offer shelter to Ukrainian refugees - discrimination, as the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights recently pointed out. 55 percent is against this obligation.

Opinions are also divided about a second registration center in Noordoostpolder, with 38 percent believing it is necessary and 48 percent being against it. There is virtually no support for Utrecht’s method of temporarily giving refugees priority for social housing - 80 percent are against it.