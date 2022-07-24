The police arrested a 16-year-old Rotterdam boy on Thursday for involvement in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning on Vuurplaat in the Feijenoord district. This police disclosed the arrest on Saturday. The boy was detained and was being questioned, police said. Earlier, two 18-year-old residents of the city were also arrested on suspicion of involvement.

Shortly after 1 a.m., several shots were fired on the street. A 16-year-old boy from Rotterdam was standing outside when a male approached him and fired a gun at him. The intended victim ducked and managed to dodge the bullets. The gunman fled in a car, police said.

During the investigation into the shooting, the police fired a warning shot in Ellewoutsdijkstraat. That happened during their attempt to stop a car, and an ensuing chase. The driver of the car managed to elude police officers. The two 18-year-olds were later arrested.

Police said more arrests may happen in the course of the investigation.