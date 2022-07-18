Tech company Uber, known for the taxi app of the same name, is going to court to avoid falling under the collective labor agreement for taxi transport. The company hopes to achieve this through a lawsuit against the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. The court will rule on Monday.

There is a lot of fuss around Uber’s fight to avoid the collective labor agreement. In a lawsuit brought by trade union FNV, the court ruled that Uber must hire drivers and pay them according to the labor agreement for taxi transport. The company is vehemently against this because it entails a lot of extra costs.

The company is now trying to avoid the collective labor agreement through an alternative route. The Ministry can declare a labor agreement generally binding for an entire sector, but only if a minimum percentage of employees in a sector are employed by companies involved in drafting the agreement. According to Uber, drivers working on its platform were not included in the negotiations. So the collective labor agreement is not representative enough, the company argues.