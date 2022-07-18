The body of a dead person was found lying on a beach bed on Scheveningen beach on Monday afternoon. A police spokesperson said there is no indication that the person died as a result of a crime. It is possible that the person died as a result of the warm weather.

It is unclear how old the person was. Because there is no indication that the person died as a result of a crime, the police will not investigate the case further. The remains will still be studied by a medical examiner at a hospital.

The emergency services on the beachfront and at sea said they were facing a dangerous situation because of mopeds, scooters and bicycles parked on the beach exits. Many beach crossings are completely clogged up where it is clearly indicated that this is not allowed. The exits cannot be used if lifeguards have to attend to an emergency with a lifeboat or another vehicle. The errant parkers are endangering others and themselves as a result, says Reddingsbrigade Nederland, the national lifeguard service.

According to a spokesman for the rescuers, the beaches were overcrowded on Monday, but few major or serious incidents have occurred at the waterfront. The sea is calm. Emergency responders are being even more vigilant due to the crowds. Swimmers who went too far into the sea also retreated back towards shore when asked.

A 22-year-old swimmer drowned at the Velsen-Noord shore on Sunday, despite the efforts by lifeguards, rescue boats, and helicopter searches. Also that day, five people were rescued near by at the Zuiderstrand. The strong currents made the situation too dangerous for swimming there, according to Omroep West.

The rescue team advised beach visitors to seek shade during the hottest part of the day on Monday, and will repeat that message for Tuesday. "On such days, we often see that things go wrong at the end of the afternoon. People have been sitting in the sun all day and often do not eat enough. Then they get overwhelmed by the heat, especially if they also eat in the afternoon. start drinking alcohol."