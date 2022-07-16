A fire brigade diving team from Den Bosch found a deceased drowning victim in the Maas river near Grubbenvorst, Limburg on ​​Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Limburg-Noord fire brigade, it is likely the body of a Polish man who walked into the river at around 2:30 p.m. and then disappeared under the surface. He did not resurface, after which the emergency services were alerted.

The fire service spokesperson said the man was part of a group of people who had been sitting at a tent along the Maas to barbecue and fish. The man walked about 10 to 15 meters into the Maas, presumably to cool off, but tripped, fell under the water, and was not seen again. When he failed to resurface, his companions called authorities.

The fire brigade and police officers in a helicopter tried in vain to locate the man. The diving team from Den Bosch was then called to the scene. At that point it turned out to be too late to save the victim.

Shipping traffic was stopped during the search, but later resumed.