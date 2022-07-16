A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot in Vlissingen on Friday afternoon. The boy suffered injuries to his leg, police said in a statement a day later. Local media outlet Omroep Zeeland said the victim is a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened after a dispute got out of hand near the Vrijgang shortly after 3 p.m., police said. The teenager walked with a friend to a carnival on Jan Weugkade, but soon left with a group of young people after an argument took place.

“On the Vrijgang, the teenager came face to face with three males. One of them had a firearm in his hand. The boy tried to run away, but was shot at during his attempt to escape,” police said in a statement. At least one bullet struck the boy’s leg.

“Despite the pain, he managed to get help a little further down the road.” Police said officers responded to the scene immediately after they were notified of the shooting, but the shooter was no longer present. Records show police were dispatched to the scene by 3:10 p.m.

Authorities did not release a description of the suspects. The motive of the shooting remained under investigation on Saturday morning.