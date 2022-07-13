The police arrested the owner of an Amsterdam clothing brand on suspicion of money laundering and drug trafficking, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced on Wednesday.

Parool identifies the suspect as 44-year-old Domenico G. of clothing brand My Brand.

In June, detectives searched G.’s home in Purmerend as part of a drug trafficking investigation. They found and seized 228,000 euros in cash, a firearm, a classic car, several watches, and other luxury items.

G. was abroad during the search. He turned himself in at a police station in Amsterdam on Wednesday, July 6. He was arraigned on Friday, and the examining magistrate remanded him into custody for 14 days.

G. and his brother Giuseppe founded My Brand in 2010, according to Parool. The brand quickly gained popularity, selling at hundreds of stores in the Netherlands.