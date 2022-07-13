The police evacuated the area around the provincial government building in Leeuwarden on Wednesday afternoon over a serious threat. According to Leeuwarder Courant, it was a bomb threat.

The police cleared the street in front of the provincial government building and all buildings around the Tweebaksmarkt. About 30 or 40 people were demonstrating in front of the building, a reporter at the scene told the newspaper. It is not clear what the demonstrators were protesting. Police officers in bulletproof vests are at the scene.

Officials working in the building are still inside it with the door closed. According to the newspaper, the States Assembly was suspended, and the Members of State were instructed to remain in the States Hall. Other staff members are in the committee room downstairs. A police spokesperson told AD that there are about 150 people in the building.

According to a Leeuwarden Courant reporter in the provincial building, the police instructed people to stay away from the windows and front door. But the atmosphere isn't very tense, the reporter said.

"We have taken these measures because of signals of a suspicious situation. We take these signals seriously and are investigating the nature and background of the report," the police said to AD.