A group of family members including three adults and two children suffered injuries when an explosion occurred on a boat in Alblasserdam. At least one of those hurt suffered critical injuries, police said in a statement.

A four-year-old boys and his one-year-old sister were among those injured. Their father, mother, and grandmother were also hurt, according to Rijnmond. They were all hospitalized with burn wounds.

The incident took place on Vinkenpolderweg at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. A group of firefighters and paramedics responded to the site of the explosion, and a trauma team was dispatched in a helicopter.

The explosion took place soon after the family’s boat entered into the water. Another family saw the blast take place while they waited to launch their own boat, Rijnmond reported. They helped to take care of the victims while they waited for ambulances to arrive.

The explosion was likely the result of a problem with the boat’s engine, the preliminary research showed. A police investigation continued into Tuesday night.