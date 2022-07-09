An explosion on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Delft left several people hurt early Saturday morning. Two of the injured people, one adult and one child, were transported to an area hospital. Police investigating the incident said they had reason to believe the explosion was intentional.

The explosion happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Poptahof Zuid in the Zuid-Holland city’s Voorhof neighborhood. Dispatchers sent firefighters and paramedics immediately after the explosion was reported. A medical trauma team was also sent to the scene in a helicopter about 15 minutes later.

A spokesperson for the police told ANP that witnesses saw two men run off and jump into a car shortly after the explosion. The driver then sped off at a high rate of speed, according to Omroep West. The blast shattered several windows and blew out a door, the broadcaster said.

The explosion was caused by a projectile that went off either inside or near the home, ANP reported. A portion of the apartment building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution, leaving many residents on the street while first responders examined the area. Those whose homes were damaged were receiving assistance to make repairs.

Police used Twitter to ask that any witnesses contact them to discuss what they saw and heard.