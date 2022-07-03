The Cabinet is allocating extra money for plans to prevent young people from committing crimes, Legal Protection Minister Franc Weerwind announced. The funds consist of 18 million euros this year, rising to 61 million euros structurally per year from 2025, he wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

The investment comes on top of the money that was already released on Budget Day last year: from 42 million this year to 82 million euros in 2025. This means that in three years' time, 143 million euros will be structurally invested in broad prevention of criminal behavior by children, youth and young adults.

The Ministry of Justice and Security will work together with municipalities, which make plans for neighborhoods where problems with young people are greatest. These young people are often in a vulnerable position, making them easy prey for people who recruit them into criminal circles. The approach includes offering young people opportunities with their peers so that the temptation to commit crime is reduced.

Money will also go to the National Juvenile Criminal Justice Chain Instrumentarium (LIJ) to be able to correct criminal behavior more quickly. This should prevent young criminals from committing crimes again and from growing up in a life of crime.