The two people who were killed when an airplane crashed in the Zwarte Meer on Tuesday are both men, the police confirmed hours after the crash. Authorities confirmed the two men were still on the plane near the end of the afternoon, when the salvage of the aircraft was still in progress. It was unclear how long that process will take.

Both the police and the Dutch Safety Board were investigating the accident. The small plane, with space on board for just two people, crashed Tuesday morning in the Zwarte Meer, a lake located between the provinces of Flevoland and Overijssel.

Dutch airline Transavia previously announced that the plane is from the flight school, Self Vliegen. "This is the flying school where future Transavia pilots receive their training," the airline stated.

The airline was not aware if any potential Transavia pilots were victims of the plane crash