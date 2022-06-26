A 50-year-old Dutch man was arrested in Germany for drug trafficking. He was caught red-handed when he tried to put nearly 60 envelopes with drugs in a mailbox at the same time in Kranenburg, just across the border near Nijmegen.

Detectives in Essen had intercepted about 1,000 mail packages containing drugs in recent weeks. In total, they contained more than 50 kilos of amphetamine, as well as heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. The packages were placed on the bus at various places in Kranenburg. The shipments all looked the same.