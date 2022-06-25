Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy, leading to possible thunderstorms later in the afternoon. The rain will continue into Sunday morning in the north, leading into a week where temperatures could climb to 28 degrees.

Meteorological institute KNMI predicts temperatures on Saturday will range from 19 degrees along the coast up to 24 degrees in certain spots in the east. The evening could bring showers with the possibility of thunderstorms moving in a northerly direction. Moderate winds are expected to blow over IJsselmeer and the coast.

On Sunday, rain will linger in the northern areas, but the country will dry up over the course of the morning, according to the KNMI. The afternoon will bring a high of 22 degrees with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The evening could see more rainfall in the east.

The combination of clouds and sun holds true for most of the week, with high temperatures hovering around 27 to 28 degrees toward the end of the week. Most days have moderate chances of precipitation, but Friday has a 60 percent chance.