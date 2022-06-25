Due to a shortage of available staff, fewer trains will be running on a number of routes on Saturday, the NS reports on Friday. For example, fewer intercity trains will run between Amsterdam Central and Rotterdam Central, The Hague Central and Utrecht Central, Amsterdam Central and The Hague Central, Rotterdam Central and Lelystad Center and between Schiphol Airport and Nijmegen.

On Saturday there will also be fewer sprinters between Utrecht Central and Baarn and between Eindhoven Central and Weert.

Earlier this month, NS was forced to run fewer trains on a number of routes. The transport company has many vacancies and is looking for conductors, drivers and mechanics.

Arriva is also struggling with staff shortages. The transport company announced on Friday that a temporary adjustment of the train timetable in the Achterhoek will be extended by two weeks. The adjustment is expected to last until July 9.

Spread over the day, some journeys on the Zutphen-Winterswijk, Zutphen-Apeldoorn and Arnhem-Winterswijk routes will be canceled during this period. However, it is guaranteed that a train will run on these routes at least once an hour. Arriva suffers from "limited availability of drivers."