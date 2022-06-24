NS is running fewer trains on various routes on Friday and over the weekend due to a shortage of available staff, the rail carrier said. Fewer intercity trains are running between Den Haag Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, and Amersfoort Centraal, for example.

There are also fewer trains between Rotterdam Centraal and Dordrecht, between Utrecht Centraal and Leiden Centraal, and between Utrecht Centraal and Houten Castellum. The rail manager urged travelers to keep an eye on its travel planner to see whether their train will run.

The rail manager will announce changes to the schedule for Saturday and Sunday closer to the time.

This is not the first time the rail company had to cut trains due to staff shortages. The problem has been playing for months. NS currently has about 1,100 open vacancies.